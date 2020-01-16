A look at Packers connections to 49ers, California ahead of NFC Championship

SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. (WFRV) — Did you know Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s brother Mike is the San Fransico 49ers passing game coordinator? Here are other connections between the Packers and the 49ers.

LaFleur worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta (2015-16), Washington (2010-13), and Houston (2008-09).

Matt LaFleur worked with many of the 49ers assistant coaches including special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, assistant head coach/TE Jon Embree, O-line coach John Benton, run game specialist/outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland, Slowik, offensive assistant Katie Sowers, and RB coach Robert Turner Jr.

Shanahan’s father, Mike, was the head coach in Washington when LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach.

Mike LaFleur was an offensive intern in Cleveland in 2014 when Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was head coach.

Packers WR Jake Kumerow is the cousin of 49ers DL Nick Bosa.

Pettine, Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, and defensive backs coach Ryan Downard worked with Hightower, McDaniel, and 49ers defensive quality control Brian Fleury in Cleveland.

Holland played linebacker for the Packers from 1987-93.

LaFleur was on the Houston coaching staff when 49ers inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans played for the Texans.

Hackett coached alongside Saleh, Benton, and 49ers safeties coach Daniel Bullocks in Jacksonville in 2016.

Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten was on the Atlanta coaching staff with the LaFleur brothers, McDaniel, and Turner Jr. Photo courtesy Packers.com.

Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti worked in Washington staff with the LaFleur’s, Shanahan, Hightower, Embree, and Turner Jr. Photo courtesy Packers.com.

Embree was the head coach at Colorado when Bakhtiari played.

Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith was 49ers DL Dee Ford’s position coach in Kansas City in 2018. Photo courtesy Packers.com.

Smith and 49ers WR coach Wes Welker were teammates at Texas Tech.

49ers RB Tevin Coleman, OL Mike Person, and TE Levine Toilolo played in Atlanta when Matt LaFleur and Outten were on the coaching staff.

Packers S Adrian Amos and 49ers K Robbie Gould played together in Chicago in 2015.

Packers G/T Billy Turner and 49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders played together in Denver for three seasons.

Packers LB Za’Darius Smith and 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk played together in Baltimore for two seasons.

LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame when 49ers OL Mike McGlinchey was a freshman for the Fighting Irish.

Packers TE Jimmy Graham and 49ers CB Richard Sherman played together in Seattle for three seasons.

49ers CB K’Waun Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland when Pettine was head coach.

Adam Stenavich, Packers offensive line coach, spent two seasons at the 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach. Photo courtesy Packers.com.

Bobby Slowik, 49ers offensive assistant, is a Green Bay native. Photo courtesy 49ers.com.

Many Packers players have connections to California in some way:

WR Davante Adams attended high school in Palo Alto and played for Fresno State in college.

T David Bakhtiari grew up in San Mateo.

DL Kenny Clark grew up in California and later played for college football for UCLA.

RB Tyler Ervin played football at Colton High School and later played for San Jose State.

CB Kevin King’s hometown is Oakland.

TE Marcedes Lewis grew up in Long Beach and played for UCLA.

LB Blake Martinez played for Stanford before entering the NFL.

QB Aaron Rodgers grew up in Chico and played for UCLA.

RB Jamaal Williams played for Fontana.

There are multiple California natives on the Packers’ coaching staff as well, including:

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from Fullerton.

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery from Los Angeles. Photo courtesy Packers.com.

Defensive backs coach Jason Simmons from Inglewood. Photo courtesy Packers.com.

Many players from both teams played together in college as well.

Packers DL Montravius Adams and Ford – Auburn.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams and 49ers LB Fred Warner – BYU

Packers G Lucas Patrick and OL Laken Tomlinson – Duke

Packers CB Josh Jackson, 49ers QB C.J. Beathard and TE George Kittle – Iowa

Packers RB Dexter Williams, 49ers DL Sheldon Day, and McGlinchey – Notre Dame

King and 49ers WR Dante Pettis – Washington

The Packers will face the 49ers on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.