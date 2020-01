LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Did you know the Super Bowl has a Little Rock connection?

John C. York, who is an owner and chairman of the San Francisco 49ers, is a graduate of Catholic High.

John C. York (Photo Courtesy: Catholic High School for Boys Facebook Page)

He graduated from Catholic High in 1967.

John C. York Senior Picture (Photo Courtesy: Catholic High School for Boys Facebook Page)

Catholic put on its Facebook page that he takes the school’s ideals of hard work, creativity and dedication to the biggest stage in the world.