‘Don’t ever give up on your dreams’: Bucs RB reshares tweet from high school on Super Bowl dreams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five days after the Buccaneers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV, Leonard Fournette shared a tweet from seven years ago when he was a senior in high school.

This tweet from my senior year in high school nothing but Gods plan……. Playoff Lenny https://t.co/qoLCZ1p270 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 29, 2021

The tweet read, “Can’t wait til I play in that Super Bowl.”

The Bucs running back admitted, however, he didn’t go into the archives and uncover it himself.

“The tweet, I actually didn’t find it,” Fournette said. “Someone else did. I don’t even remember much tweeting that to keep it real. When I seen it, it’s crazy how you manifest on things and speak it into existence. I’m just blessed to be in this and the opportunity I have right now to play in this big game with a lot of other great players on this team and the other team too.”

Fournette also used this moment to share some inspiring words to any young player who may have the same aspirations.

“Understand it’s difficult to get here,” Fournette said. “To have a guy like Tom [Brady] who’s been here 10 times is amazing. I get to learn from a guy like that. It’s also just understanding don’t ever give up on your dreams. Hard work pays off at the end of the day.”