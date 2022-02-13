LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — With Americans expected to bet big on Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, some viewers who may be watching more for the commercials can still get in on some of the lighter action.

If touchdowns, interceptions and sacks don’t pique your interest, some interesting prop bets might.

What is a prop bet?

According to bookies.com, “A prop bet is a bet that isn’t made on the result of a game, but on an individual player or event in that game. Almost any bet on a game, with the exception of point spread, total and moneyline, can be considered a prop bet.

There are also other types of prop bets, ones that don’t require much football acumen, such as betting on who will win the coin toss or how long the National Anthem will last.

how do the odds work?

For example, +180 means that if you bet $100, you would win $180. On the flip side, -180 means you would need to bet $180 to win $100.

Here are a few of this year’s strangest prop bets:

The Gatorade bath

A Super Bowl tradition is also one of its most popular exotic props, with online sportsbooks offering odds on the color of the Gatorade bath given to the winning coach of the Super Bowl.

Orange has been the most popular color over the years and tops the odds boards once again for 2022.

Color Odds Orange +200 None +300 Blue +400

Odds as of Feb. 1, 2022. Gatorade Bath Props, according to covers.com.

First Anheuser-Busch brand commercial to run

Brand Odds Budweiser +170 Bud Light Next +200 Michelob Ultra +400 Cutwater Spirits +450 Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda +600 Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer +700 According to SportsBetListings.com

Length of national anthem

Time Odds Over 1:35 -130 Under 1:35 -110 According to SportsBetListings.com

First song performed during halftime show

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige are scheduled to play the halftime show.

Song Odds “California Love” +250 “The Next Episode” +300 “Family Affair” +450 “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” +600 “Lose Yourself” +650 “Drop It Like It’s Hot” +700 “All the Stars” +900 “Still D.R.E.” +900 “HUMBLE” +900 According to SportsBetListings.com

How many songs will be performed

Number of songs Odds Over 7.5 -140 Under 7.5 -110 According to covers.com

Coin toss

Result Odds Heads -103 Tails -103 Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Jan. 26, 2022

Which celebrity will be shown on tv first

Celebrity Odds Leonardo DiCaprio +200 Matt Damon +225 Ben Affleck +250 Jennifer Lopez +350 Kim Kardashian +500 According to SportsBetListings.com

Will a Player Propose after the game

Yes/No Odds Yes +400 No -650 According to gamblingsites.com

Who will the game’s MVP reference first in his speech

Mention Odds Teammates -125 God +225 Family +700 City/Fans +750 Coaches +900 Team Owner +2000 According to SportsBetListings.com

Number of times ‘home field advantage’ mentioned in broadcast