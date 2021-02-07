Tampa sports bar offers free coronavirus testing at Super Bowl party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This year, the road to the Super Bowl is paved with safety in mind.

Hosting a big crowd comes with big responsibility. Just ask, Ducky’s Sports Bar owner, Gio Cruz.

“We want to be compliant, we want to follow the rules,” Cruz explained. “We have security, we have cops here. We offer free COVID testing. If people are walking around, when they’re walking around and not eating or drinking, we tell them you have to put on your mask.”

Cruz’s number one concern for Super Bowl LV was making sure his customers are safe, happy and healthy. The pandemic, he says, hit the restaurant industry hard.

But, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game, there’s been a big financial boost. And, a lot of love from the locals as well as tourists visiting the area.

“I’m from Dallas, Texas,” said Rose Spears. “We wanted to be in the area to support Tom Brady and the Bucs.”

William Crabtree runs a marketing firm next door to Ducky’s. Crabtree and Cruz teamed up to throw a COVID-friendly party for fans.

“We wanted to make sure everybody could come out safely and celebrate. We wanted to follow the rules and be compliant and work on making everybody happy.”

Mission accomplished, fans say.

The Super Bowl Eve party was a safe success.

Temperature checks were at the door, along with sanitizer stations and Tampa police officers on-hand to ensure safety amid mask-wearing.

Deejay Jason Carey came in from Atlanta.

“Everbody is united by sports and music, whatever team you root for this weekend, it’s a party!” Carey said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mike Alstott Foundation, Pepin Academy, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.