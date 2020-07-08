The Fast Rise and Bright Future of Razorbacks Target Nico Davillier

Sports

Maumelle star sees snowball effect in recruitment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAUMELLE, Ark. — In a blink of an eye, Nico Davillier went from a name to watch to a name to know.

The rising junior Maumelle defensive end received his first Power 5 offer by Kansas in June. That merely put him on the radar. But from July 1-2, three SEC offers only hours apart — Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas — catapulted Davillier into the national spotlight. He has received offers from two more SEC schools since then: Missouri and Auburn.

Nick Walters visits with the 6’5 285 lb. defensive wrecking ball, along with his mother and coaches, to find out how his stock began to soar and what his future holds through high school and college.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories