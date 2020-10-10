The Latest: Australian champ Kenin cries after French loss

Poland’s Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

7:30 p.m.

Sofia Kenin found out what it feels like to win a Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in February. Now she knows how it feels to lose one.

While French Open champion Iga Swiatek was doing a TV interview right after Saturday’s title match, Kenin said, “I was just sitting on the bench and crying. Obviously I had a lot of emotions. I tried my best to not cry in the speech and everything.”

Kenin, a 21-year-old who lives in Florida, went a tour-best 16-2 in Grand Slam play in 2020, with a fourth-round showing at the U.S. Open in addition to getting to the last matches at Melbourne Park and Roland Garros.

But she was hampered by her upper left leg during her 6-4, 6-1 loss to 19-year-old Swiatek.

Kenin initially hurt herself during practice last weekend and the leg acted up again Saturday.

“After the first set, I just felt it was so tight, I couldn’t move,” Kenin said.

She left the court for a medical timeout to get the leg wrapped while trailing 2-1 in the second set and wouldn’t win another game.

“I wish I would have held that beautiful trophy,” she said afterward. “Yeah, it’s not easy standing (there) when you were so close to win the title and you lost it.”

___

7:10 p.m.

Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz succewssfully defended their French Open doubles title by beating U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil 6-3, 7-5.

The eighth-seeded German pair won on their second match point when Soares scooped a forehand into the net.

Krawietz’s forehand winner put the Germans up 6-5 and a break against the No. 7 seeds.

With Mies serving for the match, the duo missed one match point and saved two break points before closing out the win on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Mies fell onto his back and Krawietz sank to his knees in celebration.

___

6:10 p.m.

No. 1 seed Dylan Alcott of Australia beat No. 2 Andy Lapthorne of Britain 6-2, 6-2 to win the French Open men’s quad wheelchair title for the second time.

Alcott broke Lapthorne’s serve six times on the way to his 11th major title.

But another meeting between the top two seeds was much closer.

No. 1-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot beat No. 2s Yui Kamiji of Japan and Jordanne Whiley of Britain 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-8 on their third match point to win the women’s wheelchair doubles title for the third straight year.

Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the wheelchair singles on Friday.

___

5:40 p.m.

Dominic Stephan Stricker won the boys’ doubles title to clinch a French Open double after earlier winning the singles.

He teamed with Flavio Cobolli of Italy and the third-seeded pair won against eighth-seeded Bruno Oliveria and Natan Rodrigues of Brazil 6-2, 6-4.

The 18-year-old left-handed Stricker is the first Swiss player to win a boys’ singles major title since 2003 when Stan Wawrinka prevailed at Roland Garros.

There was another success for Italy as Eleonora Alvisi and Lisa Pigato won the girls’ doubles.

The unseeded pair beat fifth-seeded Russians Maria Bondarenko and Diana Shnaider 7-6 (3), 6-4.

___

5 p.m.

Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Swiatek did so without dropping a set.

Kenin was looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open. She left the court for a few minutes to take a medical timeout at 2-1 down and came back with her left thigh heavily strapped.

Swiatek broke her for a 3-1 lead and secured a love hold for 4-1.

She won on her first match point with a forehand winner down the left of court which flew past Kenin.

___

4 p.m.

Polish teen Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-4 against fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Swiatek raced into a 3-0 lead in sunny but somewhat chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier before Kenin rallied back for 3-3.

Both are in the final at Roland Garros for the first time.

Kenin is looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

One of her drop shots in the seventh game was so good that Kenin turned her back and didn’t even bother chasing it.

___

3:15 p.m.

The women’s French Open final between fourth-seeded American Sofia Kenin and unseeded teen Iga Swiatek has begun on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kenin is looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

The 19-year-old Swiatek is bidding to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek is the second lowest-ranked woman to reach the final in Paris since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

___

3 p.m.

Third-seeded Elsa Jacquemot beat Alina Charaeva 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to win the girls’ title at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Jacquemot is the first French girl to win a junior title since Kristina Mladenovic also won at Roland Garros in 2009.

Jacquemot sealed victory on her first match point after a double fault from the unseeded Russian.

“To win Roland Garros as a French player is something crazy. I don’t have the words,” Jacquemot said.

Charaeva’s voice cracked with emotion when she spoke after the match.

“I hope next year I can come back as a professional,” she said.

___

2 p.m.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett beat Joachim Gerard of Belgium 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the French Open wheelchair title for the second time.

The 22-year-old Hewett now has four major titles after twice winning the U.S. Open.

“I’d like to say congratulations to Jo and your team. I know it wasn’t to be today but congrats. It was a tough final,” Hewett said after winning in 2 hours, 36 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “I hope to get a good pizza tonight to celebrate … I think me and my left shoulder are ready for a break.”

The top-ranked Hewett has reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old Gerard was playing in his second major final after losing in the Australian Open final four years ago.

___

1:30 p.m.

Dominic Stephan Stricker beat Leandro Riedi in an all-Swiss final to win the boys’ title at the French Open.

He is the first Swiss player to win a boys’ title at any major tournament since three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in 2003.

The seventh-seeded Stricker broke No. 8 seed Riedi’s serve five times.

The 18-year-old left hander is on line for a double triumph.

He is playing the boys’ doubles final alongside Flavio Cobolli of Italy later Saturday.

They are seeded third against eighth-seeded Bruno Oliveria and Natan Rodrigues of Brazil.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports