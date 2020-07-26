The Latest: ASU’s entire swim and dive teams to redshirt

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Arizona State’s entire swimming and diving teams will redshirt for the 2020-21 season to avoid the risk of missing two straight national championships.

Sun Devils coach Bob Bowman announced the teams will focus on preparing for the 2021-22 season and Olympic aspirations.

The 2020 NCAA championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the athletes were not granted an extra year of eligibility.

Bowman, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’ personal coach, said Arizona State’s aquatic facilities have been closed during the pandemic, taking away on-campus training time.

The swimming and diving season typically runs from September through March.

___

Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list before training camp opened.

The team announced the moves on Sunday night. Cleveland’s veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday to the training facility in Berea, Ohio.

illiard has played in 25 games for Cleveland since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he rushed 49 yards with two touchdowns and led the team in kickoff return yardage (421).

Moffatt signed as undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5.

The team said the reserve/COVID list is for players who have tested positive for coronavirus or are being “quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.” The team is not permitted to comment further than the player’s roster status.

___

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won’t travel with the team to the NHL’s Eastern Conference “secure zone” in Toronto because of a personal matter.

General manager Julien BriseBois said Hedman will go from his home to the rink and back and avoid the general public in Florida this week before joining his teammates.

Hedman will undergo coronavirus testing daily, which is the protocol players, coaches and staff must follow in Toronto and the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton, Alberta. He’s expected to be able to practice upon arrival and play in Tampa Bay’s first playoff game Aug. 3.

“He came to me and asked if we could grant him a few more days in Tampa to tend to a personal matter, so we worked out a protocol for him to be able to do that,” BriseBois said. “We’re just delaying his arrival.”

___

French soccer club Guingamp said on Sunday that one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Brittany-based club said on Twitter that the squad’s activities were immediately suspended, and Guingamp is working with local health authorities on implementing the agreed protocol.

Local newspaper Ouest-France reported earlier this week that a player at the second-tier side had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

French clubs have resumed training and are playing friendly matches ahead of the new season.

The second division starts on Aug. 22.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports