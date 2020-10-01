The Latest: Italian soccer match postponed because of virus

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wears a star on his mask on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Italian league soccer match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training.

The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.

Genoa already had last weekend’s game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results.

