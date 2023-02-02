ASHDOWN, Ark. — In August 2021 before his junior season, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter became the first commit of the Razorbacks’ 2023 class. Fast forward 18 months and the 6’5″, four-star prospect is finally able to put his pledge in ink.

On Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the state’s top-rated recruit officially chose Arkansas over a long list of schools including SEC likes of Auburn, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Due to inclement winter weather, Easter held his public signing reception on the day after he submitted his NLI. The wait was worth it for his home state Hogs.

“A lot of the weight has been lifted off,” Easter said to FOX16 before Thursday’s ceremony. “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to go to a dream school of mine. It’s close to home and Coach Pittman is a great coach… Coaches, players, environment, the fanbase really, it’s all just great.”

Through his career as a Ashdown Panther, Easter routinely displayed his raw potential that wowed college scouts at camps. Contested catches, housing short passes, and even pancake blocks became a habit for the versatile athlete. The 2nd-ranked signee of Arkansas’ signing class per 247Sports, Easter says head coach Sam Pittman and newly-hired offensive coordinator Dan Enos are excited for his addition.

“From what I hear they all have big plans for me to come in and do the same thing I was doing in high school basically, because the offense is kind of the same,” Easter said. “It’ll be my ability to block and go split out and play wide receiver.”

Easter is joined as a top-three 2023 Arkansas signee by fellow tight end Luke Hasz out of Bixby, Oklahoma. While it’s unusual for a team like the Razorbacks to attract two coveted tight ends in the same class, Easter says their pairing can work to perfection.

“We’re going to be a great duo since we know how to communicate with each other because we talk with each other every day,” Easter said.” I feel like the chemistry is already there… I see the program being better as more (signees) come in.”