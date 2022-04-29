SEARCY, Ark. – Treylon Burks cemented his legacy as a Hogs great on Thursday night as the All-SEC wide receiver was picked 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans. Burks becomes the first Razorback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since center Frank Ragnow in 2018.

At Burks’ watch party in Searcy, Nick Walters caught up with the Warren native to hear why “words can’t explain” what it means to realize a lifelong dream and represent his home state in the pros. He tells us why he kept his cool while waiting for the draft to shake out, eventually being the sixth wideout taken off the board.

Tennessee made a blockbuster move on draft night, sending All-Pro wideout AJ Brown and their 26th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for their 18th and 101st picks. The Titans used their new first round slot to steal Burks, who received player comps to Brown from experts through the draft process. He’ll look to give Ryan Tannehill a reliable target, complement All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, and make Arkansas proud.