Two-Sport Show: Razorbacks baseball commit leaving mark on Bryant football

BRYANT, Ark. — Being a dual-sport athlete in high school is tough. What’s harder? Being really good at both.

Bryant High School’s Austin Ledbetter makes it look easy.

The Razorbacks baseball commit is a star on the mound as a pitcher, and in the pocket as a quarterback. Ledbetter led Bryant to a second straight state title in 2019, breaking the school’s single-season record for passing touchdowns along the way with 43. Nick Walters visits with the incoming senior and his head football coach to hear how his game on the diamond has translated to the gridiron.