CONWAY, Ark. — The Tokyo Olympics may have been pushed back to 2021, but Team USA is still making an impact in 2020.

Cat Osterman and Hannah Flippen of the U.S. Olympic Softball team helped coach up a skills camp in Conway this weekend. The clinic goes from Saturday through Sunday with nearly 100 girls among different age groups.

Nick Walters visits with the Olympian pitcher and infielder to hear why this kind of camp matters to them and to the sport.