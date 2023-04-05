LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A rainy Wednesday morning in Central Arkansas reminded many of last Friday’s devastating tornados to hit the area. During the deadly storm, the Little Rock baseball team was on its way to face Southeast Missouri. Seeing coverage and recent cleanup efforts, the Trojans hope to represent the community and help impacted fans through the season.

“We had some folks affected close to us, no one injured or anything like that thankfully,” Trojans head coach Chris Curry said Wednesday. “We love to represent the city of Little Rock and us at Little Rock baseball can provide any couple or three hours to take their minds off it maybe. I’ve already seen the spirit of Little Rock and of everybody pitching in to help.”

Curry says the program is looking into ways for the team to help people in need during downtime in their schedule. But for now the club’s focus remains on an important stretch of play over the next week in the OVC and in-state.

The Trojans currently sit at 14-11 overall and 3-3 so far in their first season in the Ohio Valley Conference. Most recently Little Rock swept Lindenwood in their conference opening series, and then found themselves on the losing end of a 3-game sweep at SEMO, falling twice by a one-run margin. They bounced back Tuesday night with a 12-7 win at Louisiana-Monroe and now gear up for a home series this week vs Tennessee-Martin.

“We’re still learning with 19 new guys in a brand new league,” Curry said. “I like the way our team fights… I really appreciate the answer we had last night at Monroe… I just want to see us level out and not be so up and down. The key is conference play and getting back on track here this weekend.”

After hosting UT Martin the Trojans will turn their attention to the Razorbacks. Little Rock will head northwest to face highly-ranked Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday. This season LR has gone 2-0 against in-state opponents, beating UAPB and UCA.

“I think it’s great for baseball in the state of Arkansas,” Curry said. “The fans, the high school players, the junior college players get to see the quality of baseball being played inside this state.”

See our full story to hear more from Curry on Little Rock baseball’s growth this season and why it’s a valuable opportunity to visit the Hogs next week.