UAPB previews SWAC championship, chance for second-ever conference title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pine Bluff is on the track for a perfect season and to earn the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in nine years.

After having this weekend’s home game versus Texas Southern canceled, the unbeaten Golden Lions will appear in the SWAC title game against Alabama A&M. The game is set for Saturday, May 1st in Jackson, MS.

Nick Walters chats with UAPB head coach Doc Gamble and quarterback Skyler Perry to hear about the opportunity to finish the spring season strong.