UAPB OL Mark Evans II makes NIL, HBCU history by joining Denny’s All-Pancaker Team

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UAPB offensive tackle Mark Evans II is serving pancakes on the field, and then eating them at Denny’s.

The diner recently selected four college offensive linemen to sign on to their first-ever All-Pancaker Team. Three of the athletes play for nationally recognized power five schools. The other one stars at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

A multi-time All-Conference and All-American honoree who didn’t allow a sack in the 2021 spring season, Evans becomes one of the first FCS and HBCU players to sign an NIL deal. Nick Walters catches up with the Golden Lions big man after his announcement.