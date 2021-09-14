UAPB stars Skyler Perry, Tyrin Ralph share traumatic, inspiring path with hurricanes

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — After Nicholas made landfall and as Louisiana recovers from Ida, Arkansas-Pine Bluff football stars Skyler Perry and Tyrin Ralph reflect on how tropical storms have changed their lives.

The quarterback and receiver duo were both state champions in Louisiana at Edna Karr High School. Long before they connected for scores and aimed for SWAC championships as Golden Lions, they struggled with the aftermath of coastal hurricanes.

The New Orleans natives share memories from Hurricane Katrina, updates on their community’s status following Ida, plus how these storms shaped them into the players and people they are today.