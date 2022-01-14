UAPB’s Evans, Robinson’s Harris named top offensive linemen in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There may not be a more thankless position in sports than offensive line. On Friday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, two “big men” were recognized for exemplary play in the 2021 season.

An 11-time pro bowler and NFL Hall of Famer, Arkansas Pine Bluff grad Willie Roaf presented the 8th annual awards for top offensive linemen in Arkansas. UAPB tackle Mark Evans II earned the collegiate award while Razorbacks signee, Robinson tackle E’Marion Harris won the high school honor.

Nick Walters visits with the honorees to hear what it means to them and what’s next in their playing careers.