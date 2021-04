CONWAY, Ark. — “The hay isn’t in the barn yet,” Coach Allen Gum said.

After an impressive week going 4-1, including a win over Arkansas State, Central Arkansas isn’t throwing in the towel on what has been a troublesome season.

Hear from Coach Gum, the winningest coach in UCA baseball history, who just reached his 300th win in his ten years at the program. He speaks on the season so far, what else is in store, and how impressed he is with reigning Southland pitcher of the week Tyler Cleveland.