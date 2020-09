LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas is 2-1 on the season, winning all two of their FCS games so far. But the Bears’ next opponent could be the toughest they face all year.

UCA is set to visit North Dakota State, a team that enters Saturday on a 37-game win streak and having won 8 of the last 9 FCS championships. Despite being one of the league’s highest-ranked teams, UCA is a heavy underdog.

Nick Walters hears from UCA head coach Nathan Brown as he previews Saturday’s game.