UCA head coach talks season opener win, UAB game, no positive tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Under the national spotlight, Central Arkansas shined. The Bears beat Austin Peay 24-17 in the first college football game of 2020 in Montgomery on Saturday.

Next up, stays in Alabama to play University of Alabama-Birmingham on Thursday night. The Bears have the chance to go 2-0 before other college football teams even have a chance to play a game.

Nick Walters catches up with head coach Nathan Brown to hear his thoughts on their season opening win, their matchup with UAB, and the reaction to seeing no positive COVID-19 tests from either UCA or Austin Peay after the game.

