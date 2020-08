LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas is set to be the first college football team to kick off their 2020 football season, playing Austin Peay on Saturday. The game is at 8 PM and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

UCA is set to play the first college football game of 2020 on Aug. 29 vs Austin Peay in Montgomery, AND the first FBS game on Sept. 3 @ UAB.



Head coach @NathanBrownUCA gives an impassioned speech a week before his team plays on ESPN in front of a country hungry for football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7rQLgG5C0 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 20, 2020

Nick Walters recaps Friday’s zoom call in which UCA’s head coach and star players preview the game. The Bears also react to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State being added to their schedule for October 3.