UCA sprinter Zachary Jewell qualifies for NCAA 100m National Championship

Jewell tries to beat the best to be the best on Wednesday

CONWAY, Ark. — Central Arkansas sprinter Zachary Jewell is bound for Eugene, Oregon, where the senior will compete for a national championship in the 100-meter dash. Nick Walters visits with the senior before he heads off to compete among the event’s top 24 runners in the country.

Jewell earned national recognition when he ran a 6.59 in the 60m and won Fayetteville’s American Track League meet in February. He later qualified for the NCAA championships in May by finishing as one of 12 top 100m runners in the West division. Despite dealing with a hamstring injury early this year, UCA’s top sprinter now races alongside the best that Power Five schools have to offer.

Jewell runs at 6:16PM on Wednesday. For more info, visit the qualification article on UCA’s website.