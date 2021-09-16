UCA, UAPB set to resume football rivalry this weekend after 14-year hiatus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state’s only two FCS teams are set to face off and make history. Central Arkansas hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at 6PM, resuming a once annual rivalry from the 70s and 80s. It will be the teams’ first matchup since 2008.

UCA enters their home opener 0-2 after losses to Arkansas State and Missouri State. “I feel like we’re one of the best 0-2 football teams in the country,” head coach Nathan Brown said. “Hopefully we take our frustration out on our next opponent and get this bad taste out of our mouth. But it won’t be easy.”

Coming off their SWAC runner-up finish in the spring season, UAPB is 1-0 on the year and looks to make a statement this weekend. “We know what it takes to make it to a big stage,” quarterback Skyler Perry said. “We have to make sure that everybody is on the same mission and that’s winning the ball game and putting on a great show.”

Hear from the Golden Lions and the Bears as Nick Walters previews the in-state rivalry.