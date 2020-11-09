ULM Warhawks suspend football program due to COVID-19

MONROE, La.- The University of Louisianna Monroe has suspended their football activities due to positive cases of COVID-19 among the program’s staff.
The ULM Warhawks football players, coaches, and other staff are all expected to undergo testing.
The Warhawks were lined up to take on Arkansas State this Saturday, but no official word from the Red Wolves has come down concerning the status of that game.
