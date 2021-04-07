Unbeaten UAPB on track to make program history in spring season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s history in the making at UA Pine Bluff.

During their spring season, the Golden Lions are undefeated at 3-0 and one win away from clinching a SWAC West title. If UAPB wins the next two games to finish the regular season unbeaten, the team will host the conference championship game. Pine Bluff has yet to ever win an outright SWAC title.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Doc Gamble to hear about an unprecedented spring football season and the program’s turnaround in recent years.