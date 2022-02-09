FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas will face a $250,000 fine for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The news of the fine comes after fans rushed the court following the Hogs win against Auburn University Tuesday night. SEC officials said the university will incur the fine for a third offense under the leagues policy.

According to SEC officials, the policy, that was originally adopted in 2004, states “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area.”

The policy also states that penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

SEC officials said that fines against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.