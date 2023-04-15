FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Overheard from head coach Sam Pittman outside the media room afterwards, “For two hours, we got a lot of work done out there.”

Arkansas held their spring football game on Saturday afternoon, scrimmaging in front of hundreds of fans at Razorback Stadium. Finally going full-contact in live game situations, the Hogs’ offense, defense, and special teams got in valuable reps before gearing up for fall camp.

Our Nick Walters was on the Hill with a recap of the annual Red-White game, the ongoing and ever-changing scrimmage not keeping score between offense and defense. Split up between three teams depending on depth chart standing, players were thrust into real-game situations such as goal line and two-minute drill.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Rocket Sanders, linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, and others were main attractions for the spring game. A breakout performance came from second-year wide receiver, Fayetteville High product Isaiah Sategna who caught two touchdowns. Robinson grad, offensive lineman E’Marion Harris notably left on crutches with a knee injury.

Arkansas enters the season with no shortage of new faces, including on their coaching staff. Due to the departures of OC Kendal Briles and DC Barry Odom, Dan Enos and Marcus Woodson take over those coordinator spots respectively. Spring practices offered coaches and players the chance for cohesion just under 4 months out from the season opener.

Check out highlights and hear from the team afterwards to learn how this year’s spring game unfolded.