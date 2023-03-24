LAS VEGAS, NV — The Razorbacks’ March Madness run and season came to an end on Thursday with a 88-65 loss to 4-seed UConn. While Arkansas was unable to make their third straight Elite 8 trip, there were plenty of positive takeaways from their unlikely recent success.

Nick Walters was in Las Vegas the day following the loss to offer takeaways and silver linings of the Hogs’ season peaking in Des Moines but ending on an anticlimactic note. Hear from Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh’s reactions after the game, including why the future still looks bright for the team heading into the offseason.

See Nick’s recap tonight on FOX16 at 9 and much more reaction of the Razorbacks’ March Madness run Sunday night on Final Score.