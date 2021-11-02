Vilonia Eagles soar to stunning unbeaten start in program’s breakout season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Among Week 10’s unsurprising statewide standings packed with perennial contenders, unbeaten Vilonia stands out. The Eagles are ranked second-best in class 5A and are in pursuit of the school’s first-ever football state championship.

Orchestrated by touted quarterback recruit Austin Myers, Vilonia’s offense has generated an average of 44 points a game with the help of wide receivers Kannon Bartlett and Jamison Hinsley. The team’s turnover-forcing defense has stalled their opponents to an average of 18 points an outing.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Todd Langrell to hear about the Eagles’ historic season and their upcoming 5A West conference championship game at Greenbrier.