PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new era officially began today for the football program at UAPB. The Golden Lions held an introductory press conference to announce their new head coach, Alonzo Hampton.

“It means a lot for me now to be able to say I’m the head coach at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff,” Hampton said. “But now I just got to reach out to all my connections in this state and find those players. There’s so many that’s been under-recruited.”

The 22nd all-time head coach at Pine Bluff is a 19-year coaching veteran and Warren native who comes from Louisiana Monroe where he was an assistant head coach. The Golden Lions earned a SWAC West title in the 2021 spring season but has struggled since.

Hampton takes over a program that has gone 1-7 in the Southwest Athletic Conference in each of the last two seasons. A former player for the ULM Warhawks, Hampton’s plan to bring Pine Bluff back to relevancy in the FCS is to recruit locally, in Arkansas and throughout the Mississippi Delta.

“In the Delta Region it’s a lot of kids who don’t get the looks that they think they deserve so guess what, we’re going to hit those areas,” Hampton said. “Wherever you’re at, we’ll find you. We’re going to bring you here and love you up.”

First coaching on the high school level at Warren and Dumas, Hampton got his start in college coaching at UAPB. Spending four seasons with the Golden Lions, Hampton helped lead the team to a SWAC West title in 2006. Since being an assistant at various Power Five schools nationwide including the Razorbacks, Hampton returns to Southeast Arkansas and is ready to turn around the Golden Lions.

“This place allowed me to move up in the coaching profession,” Hampton said. “As I continued to move around the country this was always a place I said I wanted to come back and lead one day.”

See Nick’s full story from Tuesday’s press conference to hear more from Alonzo Hampton and his vision of the future for UAPB football.