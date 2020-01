Former Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino announced as new Missouri State football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Missouri State University announced Bobby Petrino as the new head football coach.

Petrino used to be the head coach at Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Louisville. The university said in a press release that he has a career record of 119-56 in 14 seasons.

Petrino will be Missouri State’s 21st head football coach.

Petrino was fired by the Razorbacks in April 2012 after he was injured in a motorcycle accident involving his 25-year-old mistress, a former Razorbacks Foundation employee whom Petrino had hired four days before the accident.

He went on to apologize for how his time in Arkansas finished and went on to be the head coach for Western Kentucky and then Louisville.

He was fired by the Cardinals in 2018 amid a 2-8 season after the departure of Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He comes to a Bears team that has not had a winning season since 2009 and has not made the playoffs since 1990.