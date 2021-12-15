Watch: WR Quincey McAdoo, TE Dax Courtney, OL E’Marion Harris sign with Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clarendon’s 4-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo and 3-star tight end Dax Courtney inked with the Razorbacks today, making it official as future Hogs. Robinson’s 4-star offensive tackle and two-time state champ E’Marion Harris also put pen to paper.

Pledging to Arkansas in August 2020 as the second commit of the class, 6’6″ Courtney couldn’t be happier to bleed Razorback red. A former Florida State commit, McAdoo flipped to his home state Hogs in April. Speedy and lengthy at 6’3″, the standout wideout can’t wait to hit the Hill.

Off the heals of his second state championship win last Saturday, Harris made it official that he’s a Razorback. Holding offers from the likes of Alabama and Georgia, Harris committed in May and hasn’t budged since. The 6’6 lineman announced today that he’s played through a torn ACL all of the last two seasons. He found out this past preseason but slapped on a brace and finished out his accomplished high school career. The son of a former Hog, Harris will have surgery next month and hopes to be good to go by fall camp.

Nick Walters recaps the two of many Signing Day events in Arkansas today.