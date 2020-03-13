WEB EXCLUSIVE: Coach Walker Talks About Season Ending Early

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans’ men’s basketball team had a historic turnaround from 2018-19 to 2019-20.

A year ago, head coach Darrell Walker’s team went (10-21). In just one year the team did a full 180 and ended the season (21-10) and as Sun Belt regular season champions.

They were the No. 1 seed heading into the conference tournament with expectations of playing in the big dance after. But, that all ended prematurely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Not only was the Sun Belt tournament canceled, so was the NCAA tournament. So, that’s how the season ends… abruptly. Dreams of making the big tournament now turns into a big ‘probably’.

All the potential came to a complete halt. Three Trojans were were given conference honors. Junior forward Ruot Monyyong was named Sun Belt Defensive player of the year, Newcomer of the year, and All-Sun Belt first team.

Sophomore guard Markquis Nowell was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District VII team, which consists of teams from Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. He was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team.

Lastly, sophomore forward Kamani Johnson was named to the conference third team.

Can’t forget about coach! Coach Walker was named the Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year after making on of the best turnarounds the nation saw this season.

The good news is that no one on the roster is a senior and they all have the potential to come back and make another run next season.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with coach Walker to see how he and his team were processing the end of the season.