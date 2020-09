LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Let’s look back on Week 2 of Arkansas high school football. Not just the wins, we did that on Friday. Check out the recruits who showed out.

Nick Walters recaps performances by Razorbacks and Red Wolves commits. Hear from a couple of the players’ head coaches on their unique abilities.

Athletes include Parkview’s Landon Rogers, Erin Outley, James Jointer; Bryant’s Austin Ledbetter; Little Rock Christian’s Corey Platt Jr.; and Joe T. Robinson’s Daryl Searcy Jr.