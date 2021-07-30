‘Weems Week’ Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Giving Back to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – It’s ‘Weems Week’ for former All-SEC Razorback Sonny Weems as he gives back to his hometown of West Memphis for the 10th straight year.

Former Razorback and NBA basketball player Sonny Weems is making his way back to Arkansas after winning three championships with the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association.

With the help of his entire family, ‘Weems Week’ started on Monday. On Tuesday, he held a book signing introducing his new children’s book, ‘Sonny Did’.

“Even though you’re from a small town, there are still amazing things that you can do! That’s one thing I wanted to put in this book,” Weems said. “Just inspire kids to be proud of where they come from. And when you have accomplishments let the world know. Let everyone know.”

Wednesday was health and wellness day, followed by teaching about financial literacy on Thursday.

The festivities ended on Friday with a drive-thru backpack giveaway, in which Weems donated 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

“Just for me to be able to do that for these kids is a blessing to me alone. That I have the ability to do that. I don’t look at it as me doing it alone, because I can’t put these events together by myself. It has to be a collective group,” said Weems.

Weems loves his community and hopes to shine a light to the younger generation of his hometown, because it’s always Sonny in West Memphis.

Next up, Weems will head to Denver to train for his next season overseas.