BRYANT, Ark. — Thanks to Arkansas’ 4-3 win over North Carolina on Sunday, the Razorbacks are bound for the College World Series for the first time since 2019 and for the 11th time in program history. The Omahogs’ walk-off finish may have not been possible without the performance of starting pitcher, redshirt sophomore RHP Will McEntire.

The Bryant product says “it’s been a crazy year,” and rightfully so. McEntire earned some game action before the pandemic struck in 2020, but wouldn’t see the field in 2021. He’s been relied upon more and more through the course of his third season, drawing mid-week starts and ultimately hitting the mound in a number of SEC weekend series. Declared the starter for Game 2 vs UNC, in over five innings of work and despite waiting through a weather delay, McEntire allowed no runs and struck out four batters. His home state Hogs would play from ahead most of the game, ultimately winning late.

“It’s been quite the ride the last eight weeks,” McEntire’s father and childhood coach Madison said. “He started in mid-week games, then Vanderbilt, then Auburn, now he’s pitching in the playoffs. I kept telling him in March and early April, just hang in there and be ready.”

“Will went to have a conversation with Coach Dave Van Horn to say ‘just give me a chance,'” Bryant head baseball coach Travis Queck said. “That was a real testament to him knowing who he was, being willing to bet on himself. Will put it on himself to perform in those opportunities.”

Watch the story from FOX16’s Nick Walters to hear more from McEntire’s dad and former coach as they reflect on the homegrown Hog’s stellar outing. The Razorbacks begin play in Omaha, Nebraska for the Men’s College World Series this Saturday against Stanford.