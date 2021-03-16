With no previous titles, Mayflower makes both boys and girls state championships

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Some years a school might win a basketball state championship. But two in the same season? It’s almost unheard of. Mayflower can do just that Friday night.

The Eagles are sending their boys and girls basketball teams to the 3A title games with the hopes of earning each program’s first-ever state championships. Nick Walters visits the school to hear about the opportunity.

The Mayflower girls play Centerpoint on Friday in Hot Springs at 4PM. The boys follow by facing Harding Academy at 7PM. Photos seen in the story are taken by Nick Wenger.