With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers Jake Reed pitches during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Miami. Reed made his major league debut as his wife, Janie Reed, prepares to play outfield for the U.S. softball team at the Olympics. The Marlins won 2-1 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Reed switched teams while his wife was with the U.S. softball team at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old reliever was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Reed, a right-hander with a submarine delivery, made his major league debut on July 6 and had a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances and one start. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Dodgers.

Janie Reed is the starting left fielder and No. 2 hitter on the U.S. team, which plays Japan for the softball gold medal on Tuesday.

