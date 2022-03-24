LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hog fans are celebrating all over the state as the Arkansas Razorbacks are heading back to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row.

Many fans celebrated the Hogs 74-68 win over Gonzaga Thursday night at Brewski in Little Rock. When the buzzer rang, the crowd went wild.

“As long as we shut Timme down, I thought we could do it. And we did tonight. Arkansas’ offense took over the game and our defense prevailed,” one Arkansas fan said.

Another excited Arkansas fan exclaimed “Elite 8” after the win, saying “We were the underdogs, but guess what, we won!”

Razorback fans will get to see the team play against Duke Saturday.