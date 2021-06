LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What made you like sports? For many people it all starts as a kid watching our favorite teams. The Arkansas baseball season didn’t end with a trip to Omaha, but it entertained and even inspired young fans statewide.

Nick Walters visits with Hog fans and little league players at Tuesday’s Arkansas Travelers game to hear their thoughts on the team’s year. Plus, how certain players and the team as a whole encouraged them to work hard and chase their dreams.