Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Big changes coming for the Pettaway neighborhood in Little Rock
Top Stories
Rescue group: She started out with good intentions; 73 dogs found on Perry property
Digital Original: Unintentional drowning – knowing the signs and symptoms once out of the water
Malvern Police warns wanted man “Armed and Dangerous”
Update: Dog shot in the face at close range is going home
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Top Stories
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Top Stories
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks
Daniel Gafford shares impact Bobby Portis had on him
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
2014 Election
Election Day Sweep for Arkansas Republicans
Clinton Leads Rally in West Memphis
AR Supreme Court Denies Challenge to Statewide Alcohol Sales Ballot Issue
Lawsuits Aimed at Former Burkhalter Employees
Candidates in 9 AR Races to Participate in AETN Debates
More 2014 Election Headlines
Watch: Mike Ross Talks Small Town Values, Campaign Issues
Briefs Filed by ACLU in Challenge of Arkansas Voter ID Law
‘Seniors Bill of Rights’ Plan Proposed by Mike Ross
More Valid Signatures Needed for Arkansas Minimum Wage Proposal
Governor Candidates Debate in North Arkansas
Trade Focus of New Asa Hutchinson Campaign Ad
Candidates in Statewide Races Debate in Hot Springs
Arkansas Senate Race Heats up with New Candidate TV Ads
Milligan Wins Republican Primary for Arkansas Treasurer
James Lee Witt’s Statement on Arkansas 4th District Congressional Primary