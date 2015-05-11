Skip to content
Arrest
Benton County man accused of sexually assaulting child for years
Man Arrested in Little Rock for Pine Bluff Homicide
Counselor Arrested for Medicaid Fraud
Bentonville Swim Coach Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Boy, 14
NLR Businessman Arrested, Faces Contempt of Court Charge
More Arrest Headlines
Judsonia Man Arrested after $38,000 in Stolen Property Found
Pulaski County Man Arrested after Allegedly Setting His Neighbor’s Home on Fire
Berryville Man Jailed after Tying Man to Tree, Stealing His Car
Child Pornography Arrest for Benton Man
Police: Man Arrested at Malvern Walmart after Child Reports Cellphone Pictures Taken in Bathroom Stall
Police: Man Bribes Girl into Trying on Crotchless Shorts, Rapes Her
Probation/Parole Officer Resigns after Arrest Follows Argument with Wife
Eudora Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges
Conway Standoff at Oak Street Motel
Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Lonoke County