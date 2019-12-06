Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Bryant Hornets win 7A State Championship, 21-7
Top Stories
Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold
Six months since historic Arkansas River Flood, road crews still fixing damage
Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. Announces Dr. Jay Barth as Chief Education Officer
Governor Hutchinson announces new computer Science and Cybersecurity task force
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 4 Michigan tops Iowa 103-91 despite 44 points from Garza
Top Stories
Padres get Pham, Cronenworth from Rays for Renfroe
Top Stories
No. 2 Ohio St. chases playoff spot against No. 10 Wisconsin
Jerry Jones tries everything, but Cowboys can’t get it right
NFL coaching carousel started spinning early this year
Woodland leads in the Bahamas as Tiger gets within 2 shots
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Carthage
Town of Carthage making progress after no water since August