Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Trader Joes now open in Little Rock
Top Stories
8-year-old trying to catch school bus hit by car
Tyronza elementary feeling the damage in wake of tornado
Trash truck slams into railroad overpass in North Little Rock
Digital Original: What businesses should come to Little Rock?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Raptors receive NBA’s biggest championship rings ever
Top Stories
Left Out: Astros 1st WS team minus lefty pitcher since 1903
Top Stories
Cy Young winners, 1st-rounders fill World Series rotations
Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in January
House passes bill to make doping conspiracies a crime
Real Madrid, Tottenham get vital wins in Champions League
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trash truck slams into railroad overpass in North Little Rock
Cpl
Army corporal laid to rest in Lamar, Arkansas almost 70 years after Korean War