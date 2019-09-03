Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
ORDER UP: Grits with a side of guns
Top Stories
Update: Little Rock homicide victim found in crashed car identified
FOX 16 News at 9, Sept. 4
Body of suspected drowning victim found in Little Rock
Civil Service Commission rules former LRPD officer Charles Starks will not get his job back
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Strasburg vs Braves, Lorenzen does it all
Top Stories
Pulisic intrigued by possibility of playing in Olympics
Top Stories
Dwight Howard eager to make most of 2nd chance with Lakers
APNewsBreak: Study finds huge wealth gap in European soccer
2 Texas cities seek comfort from football after shootings
Mets bullpen bounces back, Alonso 45th HR to beat Nats 8-4
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Update: 2 arrested after man shot in White County carjacking, vehicle found in Jackson County
FamilyLife
FamilyLife headquarters to move out of Arkansas
Witnesses help police locate deadly hit and run suspect