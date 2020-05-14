Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Harding Unversity permanently lays off more than a dozen employees
Top Stories
Digital Original: Local school celebrates class of 2020 with 5 valedictorians in unique way
WATCH: Blue Angels to fly over Little Rock Thursday afternoon
Video
Eligible Arkansas Tech University students may apply for CARES Act funds
City of Sherwood offering drive-thru plea & arraignment May 19
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others
Top Stories
AP source: Players ask MLB for slew of financial documents
Newman eager to race again after violent Daytona accident
NASCAR plans to race its way through the South in June
Johnson, McIlroy prepare for golf return before TV audience
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe
flyover
Heat & Humidity Stick Around
Video