Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Man convicted in brutal deaths of a Little Rock woman and two children
Top Stories
Plan, no timetable to fix Yell County Bridge
Digital Original: UALR students fly to Morocco serving as international diplomats
Update: Name of deceased man released in trooper involved shooting in Warren
Agreement reached to phase out live greyhound racing at Southland Casino Racing in Arkansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sabathia, Yanks come apart as Astros push them to brink
Top Stories
Ramsey hopes to play Sunday in LA Rams’ revamped secondary
Top Stories
Astros power past Yanks for 3-1 ALCS lead, Verlander up next
Eric Musselman breaks down Little Rock Trojans before Sunday’s exhibition
Arkansas State falls to Louisiana 37-20
Thomas return to Seattle highlights Ravens-Seahawks showdown
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trooper involved shooting in Warren, one dead
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Landslide in Crawford County: Hwy. 220 reduced to 1 lane, ARDOT says
2
of
/
2
Fourche Creek
Update: Police Identify Body Found in Little Rock Creek