Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Homicide in Hot Springs leads to three arrests
Top Stories
Missing dog Piper reunited with Ohio family after missing in Gatlinburg for six days
Car chase ends in arrest
Friends of the St. Francis National Forest help renovate wildlife openings
Tiptoe through the trout streams during the fall spawn
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 9 Florida bounces back with 38-27 win over Gamecocks
Top Stories
AP source: Raptors, Siakam agree on 4-year max extension
Top Stories
Waiting game: Nationals get 6 days off before World Series
Fields leads No. 4 Ohio State past Northwestern 52-3
In bullpen battle, Yanks can even ALCS vs Astros in Game 6
Verlander can’t close out Yanks; ALCS heads back to Houston
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Hispanic
LRPD Attempts to Break Down Barriers with Hispanic Community