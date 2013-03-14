Skip to content
KLRT
Little Rock
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Small plane crashes in Crawford County
Top Stories
Headline: A couple awoke to a man with a gun inside their home
Southeast Arkansas College approves budget for fiscal year 2020
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Little Rock Fire and Police Departments to residents: Leave fireworks to the professionals
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Top Stories
Sports wagering debuts at Oaklawn
Top Stories
US women’s soccer takes on France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: How to watch, key players & more
Top Stories
Fox16 Sports at 9:00 p.m. for June 27, 2019
ESPN Places Four SEC Schools Among Easiest Non-Conference Schedules
Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks
Daniel Gafford shares impact Bobby Portis had on him
Contests
AR Careers
AR Pros
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Sales and Marketing
Contact Us
The CW Arkansas
Work for Us
Keeponamazing
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Calendar
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
Search
Search
Search
Hit And Run
One Slightly Injured in Little Rock Hit & Run Accident
Update: Arrest Made After Motorcycle Officer Injured in Hit and Run
Pedestrian Killed in NLR Hit and Run
Bond Denied for Man Jailed in LR Hit & Run Death
Little Rock Woman Killed in Hit & Run
More Hit And Run Headlines
Investigators: Suspect in Fatal Little Rock Hit & Run Involved in Drug Deal
Boy Walking Home from School Hit by Car, Driver Jailed
Mother of Hit-And-Run Victim Speaks About Arrest in Case
Child Hurt in Little Rock Hit & Run
Teen Boy Hit by Car in Pulaski County Dies, Suspect Drove Away
Update: Arrest in Sherwood Hit & Run That Killed Child
Update: Arrest Made in Hit and Run that Injured 12-Year-Old
Child Hit by Car in Jacksonville While Getting on School Bus
LRPD: New Suspect in Custody After Wrong Man Charged in Hit & Run
Sherwood Hit-and-Run Victim’s Funeral is Next Week